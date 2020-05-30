Virginia sees 1,078 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 43,611 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 43,611 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 30.

Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 42,533, Thursday’s total of 41,401, Wednesday’s total of 40,249, Tuesday’s total of 39,342, Monday’s total of 37,727 and Sunday’s total of 36,244.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 332,330 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.