Virginia sees 996 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 44,607 statewide

Published: May 31, 2020, 8:56 am Updated: May 31, 2020, 9:55 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 44,607 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 31.

Sunday’s total of 44,607 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases, Friday’s total of 42,533, Thursday’s total of 41,401, Wednesday’s total of 40,249, Tuesday’s total of 39,342, and Monday’s total of 37,727.

Here’s a breakdown of the 996 new cases in Virginia:

204 new cases in Fairfax County

121 new cases in Prince William County

87 new cases in Richmond City

67 new cases in Alexandria City

66 new cases in Loudoun County

46 new cases each in Buckingham County, Manassas City and Chesterfield County

32 new cases in Henrico County

17 new cases in Arlington County

15 new cases in Culpeper County

14 new cases in Accomack County

13 new cases in Stafford County

11 new cases each in Frederick County and Sussex County

10 new cases Spotsylvania County

9 new cases each in Page County, Shenandoah County and Mecklenburg County

8 new cases in Harrisonburg

7 new cases each in Galax, Augusta County and Hanover County

6 new cases each in Manassas Park, Fredericksburg, Fauquier County and Suffolk

5 new cases each in Cumberland County, Virginia Beach and Henry County

4 new cases each in Northampton County, Newport News, Albemarle County, Carroll County, Portsmouth and Greene County

3 new cases each in Richmond County, Warren County, Colonial Heights, Amherst County, Orange County, Falls Church, King George County, Clarke County, Northumberland County, Fluvanna County and Russell County

2 new cases each in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Winchester, Essex County, Fairfax City, Grayson County, Rappahannock County and King William County

1 new case each in Powhatan County, Prince Edward County, Wythe County, Madison County, Roanoke County, Danville, Goochland County, Williamsburg City, Amelia County, Martinsville, Middlesex County, Rockbridge County, James City County, Dinwiddie County, Charlottesville, Hampton and Nottoway County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 340,856 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.