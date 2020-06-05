Virginia sees 676 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 48,532 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 48,532 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 5.

Friday’s total of 48,532 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 47,856, Wednesday’s total of 46,905, Tuesday’s total of 46,239, Monday’s total of 45,398 Sunday’s total of 44,607 and Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 405,858 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.