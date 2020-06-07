Virginia sees 1,284 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 50,681 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 50,681 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 7.

Sunday’s total of 50,681 makes an increase from Saturday’s total of 49,397, Friday’s total of 48,532, Thursday’s total of 47,856, Wednesday’s total of 46,905, Tuesday’s total of 46,239, Monday’s total of 45,398 Sunday’s total of 44,607 and Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 424,316 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.