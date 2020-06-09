Virginia sees 487 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 51,738 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 51,738 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 9.

Tuesday’s total of 51,738 makes an increase from Monday’s total of 51,251, Sunday’s total of 50,681, Saturday’s total of 49,397, Friday’s total of 48,532, Thursday’s total of 47,856 and Wednesday’s total of 46,905.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 435,575 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.