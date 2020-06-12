Virginia sees 564 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 53,211 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 53,211 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 12.

Friday’s total of 53,211 makes an increase from Thursday’s total of 52,647, Wednesday’s total of 52,177, Tuesday’s total of 51,738, Monday’s total of 51,251, Sunday’s total of 50,681 and Saturday’s total of 49,397.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 498,530 total testing encounters. Friday’s testing data shows a sharp increase of about 43,000 PCR tests. Two laboratories began electronic reporting to VDH this week, allowing a backlog of negative tests to be included in today’s testing report.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.