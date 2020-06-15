Virginia sees 380 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 54,886 statewide

Published: June 15, 2020, 9:13 am Updated: June 15, 2020, 10:22 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 54,886 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 15.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 54,886 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 54,506, Saturday’s total of 53,869, Friday’s total of 53,211, Thursday’s total of 52,647, Wednesday’s total of 52,177 and Tuesday’s total of 51,738.

Here is a breakdown of the 380 new cases in Virginia:

75 new cases in Fairfax County

28 new cases in Prince William County

25 new cases in Henrico County

24 new cases in Spotsylvania County

20 new cases in Loudoun County

18 new cases in Richmond City

13 new cases in Chesterfield County and Chesapeake

11 new cases in Portsmouth

10 new cases in Newport News

9 new cases in Virginia Beach and Alexandria City

8 new cases in Arlington County, Prince Edward County and Norfolk

6 new cases in Stafford County, Manassas Park and Petersburg

5 new cases in Manassas City

4 new cases in Albemarle County and Prince George County

3 new cases in Fredericksburg, Accomack County, Hampton, Hanover County, Culpeper County, Henry County, Hopewell and Mecklenburg County

2 new cases in Rockingham County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Charlottesville, Caroline County, Sussex County, Dinwiddie County, Charles City County, Goochland County, Smyth County, Buckingham County and Cumberland County

1 new case in Galax, Pittsylvania County, Harrisonburg, Greensville County, Orange County, Fauquier County, Suffolk, Danville, Emporia, Winchester, Shenandoah County, Warren County, Gloucester County, Amelia County, Louisa County, Patrick County, Page County, Poquoson, Richmond County, Waynesboro, Floyd County, Northumberland County and Scott County

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 530,432 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.