Virginia sees 444 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 55,775 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 55,775 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 17.

Wednesday’s total of 55,775 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 55,331, Monday’s total of 54,886, Sunday’s total of 54,506, Saturday’s total of 53,869, Friday’s total of 53,211 and Thursday’s total of 52,647.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 546,685 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.