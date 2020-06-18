Virginia State Police release bodycam footage after asphalt thrown at trooper during protest
Someone threw a chunk of asphalt at him
RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday evening, Virginia State Police released body cam footage from a sergeant who was hurt during protests on Monday night in Richmond.
State police released the footage, citing demands on both social media and by elected officials in Richmond.
The sergeant who was injured was taken to the hospital, treated and released after someone threw a piece of asphalt at him.
Footage below contains profanity:
Since demands have been raised on social media & by #RVA elected officials to “show it” - #VSP Sgt. being injured by protesters Monday @RichmondPolice HQ - here's the Sgt's body cam. He was taken to the hospital, treated & released, thankfully. Warning, video contains profanity. pic.twitter.com/VQPQf029aR— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 18, 2020
