Virginia State Police release bodycam footage after asphalt thrown at trooper during protest

Someone threw a chunk of asphalt at him

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Richmond, Virginia State Police
Still image from body cam footage after asphalt was thrown at a Virginia State Police trooper on June 15, 2020.
Still image from body cam footage after asphalt was thrown at a Virginia State Police trooper on June 15, 2020. (Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday evening, Virginia State Police released body cam footage from a sergeant who was hurt during protests on Monday night in Richmond.

State police released the footage, citing demands on both social media and by elected officials in Richmond.

The sergeant who was injured was taken to the hospital, treated and released after someone threw a piece of asphalt at him.

Footage below contains profanity:

