80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Virginia

Virginia sees 416 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 63,203 statewide

There are now 1,786 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing (AP)

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 63,203 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 1.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Wednesday’s total marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 62,787 cases.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 726,152 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: