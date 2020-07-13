Virginia woman to become the Navy’s first Black female tactical pilot

LTJG Madeline Swegle is blazing a new trail.

She’s set to become the first Black U.S. Navy tactical pilot.

A tweet by Naval Air Training announced Swegle’s accomplishment on Thursday afternoon.

BZ to Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle on completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus. Swegle is the @USNavy’s first known Black female TACAIR pilot and will receive her Wings of Gold later this month. HOOYAH! @FlyNavy @NASKPAO #ForgedByTheSea #CNATRA #CNATRAgrads pic.twitter.com/FKSlURWQhJ — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) July 9, 2020

Swegle is from Burke, Virginia and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, according to Stars and Stripes.

It’s likely that she’ll fly F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers or F-35C Joint Strike Fighters.