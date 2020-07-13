89ºF

Virginia woman to become the Navy’s first Black female tactical pilot

LTJG Madeline Swegle is from Fairfax County

LTJG Madeline Swegle is blazing a new trail.

She’s set to become the first Black U.S. Navy tactical pilot.

A tweet by Naval Air Training announced Swegle’s accomplishment on Thursday afternoon.

Swegle is from Burke, Virginia and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, according to Stars and Stripes.

It’s likely that she’ll fly F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers or F-35C Joint Strike Fighters.

