Northam calls for special session to focus on budget, police

FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northams former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called for a special legislative session next month to focus on the state budget in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as well as criminal and social justice reform.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Northam's office made the announcement Friday. Lawmakers will be due back in Richmond on Aug. 18.

"I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let's get to work."

The governor's office said he expects to champion legislation that's "aimed at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification."

Lawmakers will also look at revenues and spending affected by the pandemic.

Procedural rules could require lawmakers to convene for at least two weeks.

