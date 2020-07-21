Virginia sees 996 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 79,371 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 79,371 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 21.

Tuesday’s total of 79,371 marks an increase from Monday’s total of 78,375 cases.

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,031,976 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.