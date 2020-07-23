77ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 844 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 81,237 statewide

There are now 2,054 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 81,237 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 23.

Thursday’s total of 81,237 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 80,393 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,066,585 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

