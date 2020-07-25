Virginia sees 1,245 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 83,609 statewide

Published: July 25, 2020, 9:17 am Updated: July 25, 2020, 9:43 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 83,609 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 25.

Saturday’s total of 83,609 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 82,364 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,245 new cases:

329 new cases in Virginia Beach

126 new cases in Chespeake

79 new cases in Norfolk

71 new cases in Henrico County

60 new cases in Portsmouth

47 new cases in Prince William County

34 new cases in Fairfax County

29 new cases in Chesterfield County and Newport News

27 new cases in Loudoun County

26 new cases in Hampton

25 new cases in Alexandria

24 new cases in Suffolk

18 new cases in Arlington County

11 new cases in Lynchburg, Hanover County and York County

10 new cases in Albemarle County

9 new cases in Richmond, Rockingham County and Pittsylvania County

8 new cases in Roanoke, Tazewell County, Danville and Frederick County

7 new cases in Stafford County, Bedford County, Charlottesville and Campbell County

6 new cases in Isle of Wight County, James City County, Fredericksburg and Greensville County

5 new cases in Henry County, Gloucester County, Lee County, Fauquier County, Greene County, Halifax County, Franklin, Washington County, Bristol, Petersburg, Carroll County, Mecklenburg County, Amherst County, Galax and Montgomery County

4 new cases in Buena Vista, Wythe County, Prince Edward County, Amelia County and Patrick County

3 new cases in Waynesboro, New Kent County, Caroline County, Harrisonburg, Sussex County, Staunton and Rockbridge County

2 new cases in Brunswick County, Prince George County, Nottoway County, Masassas, Winchester, Dinwiddie County, Richmond County, Louisa County, Page County, Southampton County, Smyth County, Warren County, Lancaster County, Lexington, Middlesex County, Madison County and Augusta County

1 new case in Franklin County, Orange County, Scott County, Accomack County, Buckingham County, King William County, Williamsburg, Powhatan County, Northampton County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Westmoreland County, Floyd County, King George County, Wise County, Appomattox County, Botetourt County and Fairfax

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,107,695 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.