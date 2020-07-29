Virginia sees 999 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 87,993 statewide

Published: July 29, 2020, 9:04 am Updated: July 29, 2020, 10:28 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 87,993 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 29.

Wednesday’s total of 87,993 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 86,994 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 999 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

123 new cases in Norfolk

120 new cases in Virginia Beach

72 new cases in Chesapeake

61 new cases in Prince William County and Fairfax County

41 new cases in Roanoke

37 new cases in Richmond

33 new cases in Chesterfield County

30 new cases in Newport News and Henrico County

26 new cases in Loudoun County

25 new cases in Hampton

23 new cases in Porstmouth

22 new cases in Lynchburg

17 new cases in Spotsylvania County

15 new cases in Suffolk

14 new cases in Arlington County

13 new cases in Stafford County

11 new cases in Bedford County and Washington County

10 new cases in Alexandria and Campbell County

9 new cases in Roanoke County and Danville

8 new cases in Rockingham County

7 new cases in James City County, Russell County and Amherst County

6 new cases in Mecklenburg County

5 new cases in Manassas Park and Prince Edward County

4 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Botetourt County, Franklin County, Scott County, Appomattox County, Brunswick County, Smyth County, Bristol, Wise County and Isle of Wight County

3 new cases in York County, Lee County, Hanover County, Henry County, Frederick County, Carroll County, Accomack County, Fluvanna County, Tazewell County, Buchanan County, Shenandoah County, Petersburg and Caroline County

2 new cases in Charlottesville, Manassas, Halifax County, Dinwiddie County, Grayson County, Harrisonburg, Culpeper County, Fredericksburg, Fauquier County, Staunton, Orange County, Dickenson County, Powhatan County, Floyd County, Fairfax City and Clarke County

1 new case in Prince George County, Albemarle County, Galax, Wythe County, Rockbridge County, Franklin City, Pulaski County, Montgomery County, Sussex County, Hopewell, Augusta County, King William County, Goochland County, Emporia, Covington, Waynesboro, New Kent County, Madison County, Lunenburg County, Martinsville, Charles City County, Falls Church and Greensville County

Richmond County, Alleghany County and Northampton County all decreased by one case

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,175,814 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.