82ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 984 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 89,888 statewide

There are now 2,174 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 89,888 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 31.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Friday’s total of 89,888 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 88,904 cases.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,211,622 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: