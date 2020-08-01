79ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 913 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 90,801 statewide

There are now 2,215 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 90,801 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 1.

Saturday’s total of 90,801 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 89,888 cases.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,229,025 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

