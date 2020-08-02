Virginia sees 981 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 91,782 statewide

Published: August 2, 2020, 10:28 am Updated: August 2, 2020, 10:42 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 91,782 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 2.

Sunday’s total of 91,782 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 90,801 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s cases:

121 new cases in Virginia Beach

79 new cases in Fairfax County

76 new cases in Chesapeake

52 new cases in Chesterfield County

50 new cases in Newport News

47 new cases in Portsmouth

42 new cases in Roanoke

39 new cases in Hampton

33 new cases in Suffolk

25 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Norfolk

20 new cases in Loudoun County

19 new cases in Lynchburg and Arlington County

17 new cases in Albemarle County

16 new cases in Danville

14 new cases in Prince William County and Spotsylvania County

11 new cases in Petersburg

10 new cases in Richmond, Prince Edward County and Roanoke County

9 new cases in Henry County, Alexandria and Washington County

8 new cases in Henrico County, Stafford County, Charlottesville, Smyth County and James City County

7 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Salem

6 new cases in Bedford County, Amherst County and Franklin

5 new cases in Shenandoah County, Culpeper County, Greensville County, Montgomery County and Powhatan County

4 new cases in Franklin County, Patrick County, Bristol and Floyd County

3 new cases in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Tazewell County, Colonial Heights, Wythe County, Mecklenburg County, Carroll County, Lexington, Botetourt County and Cumberland County

2 new cases in Frederick County, Fredericksburg, York County, Campbell County, Halifax County, Hanover County, Manassas, Orange County, Prince George County, Accomack County, Southampton County, Nottoway County, Gloucester County, Williamsburg, Manassas Park, Dinwiddie County, Buckingham County, Fauquier County, Appomattox County, Rockbridge County, Russell County and Nelson County

1 new case in Martinsville, Caroline County, Brunswick County, Greene County, Scott County, Augusta County, Northumberland County, Grayson County, New Kent County, Dickenson County, Essex County, Staunton, Mathews County, Page County, Fairfax, Fluvanna County, Winchester, Buena Vista and Hopewell

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,242,355 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.