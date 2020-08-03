Virginia sees 1,324 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 93,106 statewide

Published: August 3, 2020, 9:31 am Updated: August 3, 2020, 10:43 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 93,106 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 3.

Monday’s total of 93,106 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 91,782 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,324 new cases in Virginia:

139 new cases in Fairfax County

135 new cases in Norfolk

128 new cases in Virginia Beach

81 new cases in Prince William County

79 new cases in Chesapeake

77 new cases in Chesterfield County

46 new cases in Richmond

45 new cases in Henrico County

32 new cases in Newport News

25 new cases in Loudoun County and Spotsylvania County

24 new cases in Alexandria

22 new cases in Hampton and Franklin

21 new cases in Pittsylvania County

20 new cases in Suffolk and Arlington County

17 new cases in Albemarle County and Stafford County

16 new cases in Charlottesville

15 new cases in Isle of Wight County

14 new cases in Danville

13 new cases in James City County

12 new cases in Greensville County

10 new cases in Lynchburg, Fredericksburg and Wise County

9 new cases in Roanoke County, Montgomery County, Dinwiddie County and Greene County

8 new cases Petersburg, Bedford County, York County and Russell County

7 new cases in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Frederick County, Hanover County, Prince George County, Brunswick County and Galax

6 new cases in Roanoke, Culpeper County, Campbell County, Fauquier County, Scott County and Essex County

5 new cases in Prince Edward County, Dickenson County and Lee County

4 new cases Amherst County, Botetourt County, Halifax County, Grayson County and Hopewell

3 new cases in Tazewell County, Smyth County, Wythe County, Carroll County, Manassas, Williamsburg and Poquoson

2 new cases in Bristol, Floyd County, Southampton County, Martinsville, New Kent County, Emporia, Sussex County, Westmoreland County and Northampton County

1 new case in Portsmouth, Salem, Shenandoah County, Powhatan County, Colonial Heights, Mecklenburg County, Lexington, Orange County, Accomack County, Appomattox County, Augusta County, Staunton, Page County, Fairfax, Fluvanna County, Surry County, Madison County, Louisa County, Middlesex County, Buchanan County, Waynesboro, Pulaski County and King and Queen County

Rockbridge County decreased by one case

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,258,047 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.