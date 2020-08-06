76ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 818 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 95,867 statewide

There are now 2,299 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 95,867 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 6.

Thursday’s total of 95,867 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 95,049 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,299,257 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

