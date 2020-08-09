Virginia sees 897 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 100,086 statewide

Published: August 9, 2020, 9:45 am Updated: August 9, 2020, 10:09 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 100,086 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 9.

Sunday’s total of 100,086 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 99,189 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 897 new cases:

78 new cases in Virginia Beach

74 new cases in Fairfax County

63 new cases in Pittsylvania County

60 new cases in Prince William County

40 new cases in Cheaspeake

38 new cases in Lynchburg

33 new cases in Richmond

32 new cases in jenrico County

26 new cases in Loudoun County

24 new cases in Suffolk

19 new cases in Greensville County

18 new cases in Hampton and Floyd County

17 new cases in Shenandoah County

15 new cases in Alexandria, Arlington County and Spotsylvania County

12 new cases in Chesterfield County, Bedford County and Washington County

11 new cases in Newport News

10 new cases in Amherst County, Danville and Manassas

9 new cases in Culpeper County, Henry County and Greene County

8 new cases in Stafford County, Roanoke, Petersburg and Bland County

7 new cases in Campbell County, Carroll County and Martinsville

6 new cases in James City County

5 new cases in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Sussex County, York County and Grayson County

4 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Wise County, Isle of Wight County, Fluvanna County, Gloucester County, Prince George County, Middlesex County, Williamsburg, Montgomery County and Franklin County

3 new cases in Norfolk, Patrick County, Russell County, Southampton County, Nelson County, Manassas Park, Essex County, Hanover County, Franklin, King George County, Fredericksburg, Hopewell, Powhatan County, Surry County, Fairfax, King and Queen County, Buchanan County and Roanoke County

2 new cases in Fauquier County, Westmoreland County, Smyth County, Caroline County, Page County, Dinwiddie County, Radford, Botetourt County, Goochland County and Halifax County

1 new case in Portsmouth, Augusta County, Scott County, Lee County, Pulaski County, New Kent County, Madison County, Dickenson County, Brunswick County, Appomattox County, Harrisonburg, Bristol, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Rappahannock County, Frederick County, Poquoson, Emportia, Giles County and Galax

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,350,486 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.