78ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 996 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 101,745 statewide

There are now 2,344 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 101,745 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 11.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Tuesday’s total of 101,745 marks an increase from Monday’s total of 100,749 cases.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,378,458 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: