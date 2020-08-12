Washington Football Team to play 2020 season without fans at FedExField

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team has announced that it will be playing the 2020 season at FedExField without fans.

“While the organization had developed a comprehensive health and safety plan in close coordination with the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County (MD), this decision, endorsed by local officials and partners, comes out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the team said in a statement.

The team said that plans will be reevaluated if the situation surrounding the pandemic gets better throughout the season.

“We were the first team in the league to recall our scouts and other personnel from the field back in mid-March and have been monitoring this evolving situation ever since,” said team owner Dan Snyder. “This decision was not an easy one, but after several discussions with federal, state and local officials – along with input from some of the nation’s foremost medical experts, based right here in the nation’s capital – we are confident that it is the right one.”

According to the statement, season ticket holders have ben contacted about financial alternatives and a customer service team will be available to answer ticketing questions for the 2020 season.