Virginia sees 1,101 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 103,622 statewide

Published: August 13, 2020, 10:19 am Updated: August 13, 2020, 11:26 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 103,622 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 13.

Thursday’s total of 103,622 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 102,521 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,101 new coronavirus cases:

81 new cases in Prince William County

74 new cases in Chesapeake

65 new cases in Virginia Beach

61 new cases in Fairfax County

56 new cases in Norfolk

52 new cases in Portsmouth

37 new cases in Chesterfield County

34 new cases in Spotsylvania County

33 new cases in Henry County

32 new cases in Richmond

31 new cases in Henrico County and Loudoun County

26 new cases in Lynchburg and Newport News

22 new cases in Stafford County

20 new cases in Wise County

19 new cases in Floyd County

18 new cases in Hampton

17 new cases in Suffolk

16 new cases in Arlington County and Hanover County

14 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Isle of Wight County

13 new cases in Albermarle County and Franklin

12 new cases in Amherst County and Cambell County

11 new cases in Danville

10 new cases in Martinsville

9 new cases in Manassas, Culpeper County and Augusta County

8 new cases in York County

7 new cases in Bedford County and Fredericksburg

6 new cases in Greensville County, Alexandria, Patrick County and Rockingham County

5 new cases in Washington County, Roanoke, Gloucester County, King George County, Powhatan County and Lee County

4 new cases in Shenandoah County, Charlottesville, Roanoke County, Smyth County, Appomattox County, Lancaster County, Warren County, Winchester, Buena Vista and Prince Edward County

3 new cases in Greene County, James City County, Accomack County, Sussex County, Middlesex County, Nelson County, Caroline County, Dinwiddie County, New Kent County, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Tazewell County and Louisa County

2 new cases in Bland County, Carroll County, Mecklenburg County, Williamsburg City, Russell County, Manassas Park, Essex County, Westmoreland County, Page County, Radford, Goochland County, Madison County, Bristol, Frederick County, Emporia, King William County, Mathews County, Rockbridge County and Falls Church

1 new case in Grayson County, Fluvanna County, Montgomery County, Franklin County, Hopewell, Surry County, Buchanan County, Fauquier County, Botetourt County, Halifax County, Brunswick County, Galax, Orange County, Salem, Staunton, Buckingham County, Wythe County, Colonial Heights, Cumberland County, Nottoway County, Northampton County, Norton, Lexington and Craig County

Northumberland County and Richmond County have decreased by one case

Southampton County has decreased by 7 cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,414,449 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.