Virginia sees 912 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 105,750 statewide

Published: August 15, 2020, 9:25 am Updated: August 15, 2020, 9:38 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 105,750 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 15.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturdays’ total of 105,750 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 104,838 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 912 new cases:

66 new cases in Fairfax County

54 new cases in Chesterfield County

51 new cases in Prince William County

49 new cases in Norfolk

45 new cases in Virginia Beach

41 new cases in Loudoun County

39 new cases in Chesapeake

32 new cases in Alexandria

31 new cases in Richmond

26 new cases in Henrico County

24 new cases in Newport News

22 new cases in Suffolk

21 new cases in Wise County

20 new cases in Arlington County and Stafford County

17 new cases in Spotsylvania County

16 new cases in Lynchburg

13 new cases in Bedford County

12 new cases in Portsmouth, Hampton and Henry County

11 new cases in Prince George County, Prince Edward County and Washington County

10 new cases in Danville

8 new cases in Southampton County

7 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Albemarle County, Manassas and Campbell County

6 new cases in York County, Augusta County, Montgomery County and Petersburg

5 new cases in Hanover County, Roanoke, Isle of Wight County, James City County, Russell County, Fauquier County, Harrisonburg, Frederick County, Fairfax, Dinwiddie County, Emporia and Louisa County

4 new cases in Culpeper County, Amherst County, Accomack County, Mecklenburg County, Lee County, Appomattox County, Shenandoah County, Winchester, Hopewell, King George County, Smyth County, Rockingham County and Lancaster County

3 new cases in Grayson County, Halifax County, Franklin County, Wythe County, Greene County, Charlottesville, Buckingham County, Tazewell County, Rockbridge County, Dickenson County

2 new cases in Martinsville, Patrick County, Roanoke County, Waynesboro, Fredericksburg, Powhatan County, Radford, Fluvanna County, Gloucester County, Nelson County, Scott County, Staunton and Mathews County

1 new case in King William County, Warren County, Carroll County, Sussex County, Williamsburg, Caroline County, Page County, Botetourt County, Middlesex County, Goochland County, New Kent County, Bristol, Giles County, Cumberland County, Charlotte County, Richmond County, Pulaski County, Poquoson, Colonial Heights, Lunenburg County, Charles City County, Norton and Westmoreland County

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,446,922 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.