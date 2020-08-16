Virginia sees 937 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 106,687statewide

Published: August 16, 2020, 9:46 am Updated: August 16, 2020, 10:02 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 106,687 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 16.

Sunday’s total of 106,687 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 105,750 cases.

Here is a breakdown of today’s 937 new cases:

113 new cases in Fairfax County

72 new cases in Virginia Beach

66 new cases in Prince William County

61 new cases in Chesapeake

41 new cases in Henrico County

38 new cases in Norfolk

33 new cases in Arlington

29 new cases in Loudoun County

25 new cases in Chesterfield County

24 new cases in Suffolk

22 new cases in Alexandria and Washington County

20 new cases in Newport News

17 new cases in Lynchburg and Bedford County

16 new cases in Stafford County, Hampton and Albemarle County

15 new cases in Richmond

14 new cases in Danville and Manassas

13 new cases in Amherst County

9 new cases in Wise County and Spotsylvania County

8 new cases in Roanoke

7 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Campbell County and Rockingham County

6 new cases in York County, Montgomery County, Fauquier County, Harrisonburg, Dinwiddie County, Culpeper County, Shenandoah County, Powhatan County and Nelson County

5 new cases in Hanover County, Russell County, Fairfax, Winchester, Hopewell, Smyth County, Rockbridge County, Manassas Park and Franklin

4 new cases in Augusta County, Petersburg, James City County, Lee County, Scott County and Caroline County

3 new cases in Frederick County, Accomack County, King George County and Giles County

2 new cases in Prince George County, Southampton County, Isle of Wight County, Halifax County, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Radford, Williamsburg, Orange County and Amelia County

1 new case in Portsmouth, Louisa County, Mecklenburg County, Appomattax County, Grayson County, Greene County, Buckingham County, Tazewell County, Waynesboro, Fluvanna County, King William County, Carroll County, Page County, Goochland County, New Kent County, Cumberland County, Charlotte County, Richmond County, Poquoson, Colonial Heights, Lunenburg County, Charles City County, Greensville County, Bland County, Floyd County, Buchanan County, Buena Vista, Rappahannock County, Clarke County, Northampton County, Lexington and Alleghany County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,464,128 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.