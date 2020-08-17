Virginia sees 734 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 107,421 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 107,421 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 17.
Monday’s total of 107,421 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 106,687 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 734 new coronavirus cases:
- 75 new cases in Fairfax County
- 50 new cases in Virginia Beach and Richmond
- 45 new cases in Chesapeake
- 40 new cases in Henrico County
- 34 new cases in Prince William County
- 30 new cases in Portsmouth
- 26 new cases in Alexandria
- 20 new cases in Norfolk
- 18 new cases in Roanoke
- 17 new cases in Arlington County and Loudoun County
- 14 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 13 new cases in Suffolk and Newport News
- 12 new cases in Hampton and Danville
- 10 new cases in Stafford County and James City County
- 8 new cases in Bristol and Roanoke County
- 7 new cases in Albermarle County, Harrisonburg, Russell County and Waynesboro
- 6 new cases in Manassas, Wise County, Hopewell, Southampton County, Isle of With County and Bland County
- 5 new cases in Washington County, Montgomery County, Louisa County and Salem
- 4 new cases in Bedford County, Pittsylvania County, Rockingham County, Fauquier County, Accomack County, Emporia, Gloucester County and Madison County
- 3 new cases in York County, Nelson County, Hanover County, Manassas Park, Augusta County, Petersburg, Frederick County, Prince George County, Buckingham County, King William County, Carroll County, Cumberland County, Richmond County and Botetourt County
- 2 new cases in Chesterfield County, Campbell County, Dinwiddie County, Culpeper County, Smyth County, Franklin, Lee County, Scott County, King George County, Greene County, Poquoson, Lunenburg County, Greensville County, Floyd County, Prince Edward County, Wythe County and Northumberland County
- 1 new case in Shenandoah County, Caroline County, Giles County, Halifax County, Radford, Williamsburg, Orange County, Fluvanna County, Goochland County, New Kent County, Colonial Heights, Charles City County, Lexington, Martinsville, Staunton, Sussex County, Middlesex County, Westmoreland County, Brunswick County, Essex County, Galax, Surry County and Falls Church
- Lynchburg has decreased by one case
- Amherst County has decreased by two cases
As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,484,752 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.