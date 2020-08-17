Virginia sees 734 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 107,421 statewide

Published: August 17, 2020, 9:05 am Updated: August 17, 2020, 9:50 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 107,421 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 17.

Monday’s total of 107,421 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 106,687 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 734 new coronavirus cases:

75 new cases in Fairfax County

50 new cases in Virginia Beach and Richmond

45 new cases in Chesapeake

40 new cases in Henrico County

34 new cases in Prince William County

30 new cases in Portsmouth

26 new cases in Alexandria

20 new cases in Norfolk

18 new cases in Roanoke

17 new cases in Arlington County and Loudoun County

14 new cases in Spotsylvania County

13 new cases in Suffolk and Newport News

12 new cases in Hampton and Danville

10 new cases in Stafford County and James City County

8 new cases in Bristol and Roanoke County

7 new cases in Albermarle County, Harrisonburg, Russell County and Waynesboro

6 new cases in Manassas, Wise County, Hopewell, Southampton County, Isle of With County and Bland County

5 new cases in Washington County, Montgomery County, Louisa County and Salem

4 new cases in Bedford County, Pittsylvania County, Rockingham County, Fauquier County, Accomack County, Emporia, Gloucester County and Madison County

3 new cases in York County, Nelson County, Hanover County, Manassas Park, Augusta County, Petersburg, Frederick County, Prince George County, Buckingham County, King William County, Carroll County, Cumberland County, Richmond County and Botetourt County

2 new cases in Chesterfield County, Campbell County, Dinwiddie County, Culpeper County, Smyth County, Franklin, Lee County, Scott County, King George County, Greene County, Poquoson, Lunenburg County, Greensville County, Floyd County, Prince Edward County, Wythe County and Northumberland County

1 new case in Shenandoah County, Caroline County, Giles County, Halifax County, Radford, Williamsburg, Orange County, Fluvanna County, Goochland County, New Kent County, Colonial Heights, Charles City County, Lexington, Martinsville, Staunton, Sussex County, Middlesex County, Westmoreland County, Brunswick County, Essex County, Galax, Surry County and Falls Church

Lynchburg has decreased by one case

Amherst County has decreased by two cases

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,484,752 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.