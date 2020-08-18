Virginia sees 861 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 108,282 statewide

Published: August 18, 2020, 9:44 am Updated: August 18, 2020, 10:21 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 108,282 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 18.

Tuesday’s total of 108,282 marks an increase from Monday’s total of 107,421 cases.

For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.

Here’s a breakdown of the 861 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

84 new cases in Fairfax County

65 new cases in Prince William County

61 new cases in Chesterfield County

40 new cases in Henrico County

30 new cases in Norfolk

28 new cases in Stafford County

27 new cases in Portsmouth

26 new cases in Virginia Beach

24 new cases in Loudoun County

23 new cases in Newport News

21 new cases in Richmond and Spotsylvania County

20 new cases in Suffolk and Henry County

18 new cases in Lynchburg and Arlington County

16 new cases in Chesapeake and Alexandria

15 new cases in Martinsville

13 new cases in Hampton and Hanover County

12 new cases in Wise County

11 new cases in Bedford County and Smyth County

10 new cases in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Franklin County

8 new cases in Frederick County

7 new cases in Manassas, Campbell County, Franklin, Scott County, Tazewell County, Patrick County and Warren County

6 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Louisa County, Mecklenburg County, Appomattox County and Amherst County

5 new cases in Roanoke County, Montgomery County, Fauquier County, Nelson County and Carroll County

4 new cases in Culpeper County, Shenandoah County and Pulaski County

3 new cases in Albermarle County, Harrisonburg, Russell County, Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Greene County, Wythe County and Orange County

2 new cases in Roanoke, James City County, Washington County, Salem, Manassas Park, Augusta County, Petersburg, Buckingham County, Lee County, Prince Edward County, Colonial Heights, Staunton, Middlesex County, Westmoreland County, Brunswick County, Galax, Buena Vista, Dickenson County and Covington

1 new case in Hopewell, Southampton County, Bland County, Rockingham County, York County, Cumberland County, King George County, Poquoson, Lunenburg County, Greensville County, Floyd County, Caroline County, Radford, Williamsburg, Fluvanna County, Goochland County, Sussex County, Winchester, Charlottesville, Grayson County, Page County, Charlotte County, Northampton County, Craig County and King and Queen County

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,484,752 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.