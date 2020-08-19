Virginia sees 737 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 109,019 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 109,019 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 19.

Wednesday’s total of 109,019 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 108,282 cases.

For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,519,236 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.