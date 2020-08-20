Virgnia EMT is now an American Girl doll hero

RICHMOND, Va. – American Girl’s Heroes With Heart contest highlighted workers who have risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and one Richmond EMT is now being recognized for her efforts.

April O’Quinn, who works at the Richmond Ambulance Authority, is one of the contest winners, American Girl announced on its Instagram on Thursday.

The paramedic’s niece nominated her and said. “When she was finally healed and released back to work, she didn’t hesitate for one moment.”

The Heroes With Heart contest called for nominations for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the five winners had custom dolls made to honor them, according to American Girl.

Other winning heroes included a teacher, a grocery store worker, a caregiver, and a pilot.