Virginia sees 978 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 110,860 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 110,860 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 21.
Friday’s total of 110,860 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 109,882 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 978 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:
- 89 new cases in Fairfax County
- 87 new cases in Prince William County
- 61 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 35 new cases in Henrico County
- 33 new cases in Loudoun County
- 29 new cases in Hampton
- 28 new cases in Chesapeake and Norfolk
- 25 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 24 new cases in Arlington County
- 22 new cases in Richmond
- 20 new cases in Suffolk
- 18 new cases in Roanoke Franklin
- 17 new cases in Alexandria
- 16 new cases in Danville and Radford
- 14 new cases in Stafford County and Lynchburg
- 13 new cases in Albemarle County
- 12 new cases in Portsmouth, Montgomery County and Roanoke County
- 11 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Isle of Wight County, Petersburg and Smyth County
- 9 new cases in Fauquier County, Amherst County and Southampton County
- 8 new cases in Augusta County and Pittsylvania County
- 7 new cases in Wise County, Campbell County, Hopewell and Salem
- 6 new cases in Prince George County, Bedford County, Henry County, Manassas, Martinsville, York County and Mecklenburg County '
- 5 new cases in Frederick County, Carroll County, Culpeper County, Charlottesville, Buchanan County, Madison County, Caroline County and James City County
- 4 new cases in Harrisonburg, Washington County, Appomattox County, Lunenburg County and Prince Edward County
- 3 new cases in Hanover County, Patrick County, Rockingham County, Manassas Park, Tazewell County, Gloucester County, Scott County, King George County, Powhatan County, Pulaski County, Nelson County, Cumberland County, Greene County, Poquoson, Fluvanna County, Surry County and Botetourt County
- 2 new cases in Louisa County, Brunswick County, Accomack County, Floyd County, Wythe County, Goochland County, Charles City County, Buckingham County, King William County, Halifax County, Amelia County, Grayson County, Buena Vista, Northampton County and Lancaster County
- 1 new case in Greensville County, Dinwiddie County, Fredericksburg, Williamsburg, New Kent County, Winchester, Waynesboro, Shenandoah County, Essex County, Fairfax, King and Queen County, Lexington, Rappahannock County, Alleghany County, Nottoway County, Covington and Richmond County
- Rockbridge County and Warren County have decreased by two cases
For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.
This delayed data is the reason that Galax saw 32 new cases on Wednesday, according to Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard.
As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,555,751 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.