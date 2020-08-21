Virginia sees 978 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 110,860 statewide

Published: August 21, 2020, 9:19 am Updated: August 21, 2020, 10:17 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 110,860 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 21.

Friday’s total of 110,860 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 109,882 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 978 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

89 new cases in Fairfax County

87 new cases in Prince William County

61 new cases in Virginia Beach

35 new cases in Henrico County

33 new cases in Loudoun County

29 new cases in Hampton

28 new cases in Chesapeake and Norfolk

25 new cases in Chesterfield County

24 new cases in Arlington County

22 new cases in Richmond

20 new cases in Suffolk

18 new cases in Roanoke Franklin

17 new cases in Alexandria

16 new cases in Danville and Radford

14 new cases in Stafford County and Lynchburg

13 new cases in Albemarle County

12 new cases in Portsmouth, Montgomery County and Roanoke County

11 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Isle of Wight County, Petersburg and Smyth County

9 new cases in Fauquier County, Amherst County and Southampton County

8 new cases in Augusta County and Pittsylvania County

7 new cases in Wise County, Campbell County, Hopewell and Salem

6 new cases in Prince George County, Bedford County, Henry County, Manassas, Martinsville, York County and Mecklenburg County '

5 new cases in Frederick County, Carroll County, Culpeper County, Charlottesville, Buchanan County, Madison County, Caroline County and James City County

4 new cases in Harrisonburg, Washington County, Appomattox County, Lunenburg County and Prince Edward County

3 new cases in Hanover County, Patrick County, Rockingham County, Manassas Park, Tazewell County, Gloucester County, Scott County, King George County, Powhatan County, Pulaski County, Nelson County, Cumberland County, Greene County, Poquoson, Fluvanna County, Surry County and Botetourt County

2 new cases in Louisa County, Brunswick County, Accomack County, Floyd County, Wythe County, Goochland County, Charles City County, Buckingham County, King William County, Halifax County, Amelia County, Grayson County, Buena Vista, Northampton County and Lancaster County

1 new case in Greensville County, Dinwiddie County, Fredericksburg, Williamsburg, New Kent County, Winchester, Waynesboro, Shenandoah County, Essex County, Fairfax, King and Queen County, Lexington, Rappahannock County, Alleghany County, Nottoway County, Covington and Richmond County

Rockbridge County and Warren County have decreased by two cases

For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.

This delayed data is the reason that Galax saw 32 new cases on Wednesday, according to Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,555,751 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.