Virginia sees 894 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 112,966 statewide

Published: August 23, 2020, 9:54 am Updated: August 23, 2020, 10:06 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 112,966 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 23.

Sunday’s total of 112,966 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 112,072 cases.

Here is a breakdown of today’s 894 cases:

116 new cases in Fairfax County

63 new cases in Prince William County

61 new cases in Chesapeake

40 new cases in Richmond and Greensville County

39 new cases in Fauquier County

38 new cases in Chesterfield County

28 new cases in Loudoun County

26 new cases in Arlington County and Radford

25 new cases in Virginia Beach and Henrico County

19 new cases in Newport News and Alexandria

18 new cases in Bedford County

17 new cases in Hampton

16 new cases in Pittsylvania County

15 new cases in Suffolk

12 new cases in Montgomery County

10 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Stafford County

8 new cases in Lynchburg and Frederick County

7 new cases in James City County, Danville, Campbell County and Manassas

6 new cases in Henry County, Albemarle County, Smyth County, Amherst County, Harrisonburg and Petersburg

5 new cases in Franklin, Isle of Wight County, Washington County, Culpeper County, Appomattox County, Hanover County, Emporia, Warren County and Patrick County

4 new cases in Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Augusta County, Prince George County, York County, Wise County, Caroline County, Pulaski County, Charles City County and Scott County

3 new cases in Southampton County, Mecklenburg County, Grayson County, Williamsburg and Poquoson

2 new cases in Tazewell County, Carroll County, Dinwiddie County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Halifax County, Martinsville, Hopewell, King George County, Wythe County, Lee County, Sussex County, Franklin County, Colonial Heights, Greene County and Roanoke

1 new case in Portsmouth, Roanoke County, Louisa County, Brunswick County, Manassas Park, Staunton, Lancaster County, Madison County, New Kent County, Rockbridge County, Russell County, Goochland County, Northumberland County, Fluvanna County, Surry County, Winchester, Westmoreland County, Clarke County, Rappahannock County and Page County

For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.

This delayed data is the reason that Galax saw 32 new cases on Wednesday, according to Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,586,024 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.