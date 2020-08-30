Virginia sees 938 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 119,747 statewide

Published: August 30, 2020, 10:10 am Updated: August 30, 2020, 10:20 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of August 30, Virginia is now reporting 119,747 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Sunday’s total of 119,747 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 118,809 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 938 new cases:

118 new cases in Fairfax County

50 new cases in Radford

48 new cases in Richmond

45 new cases in Prince William County, Harrisonburg and Pittsylvania County

42 new cases in Chesapeake

37 new cases in Virginia Beach

28 new cases in Montgomery County

27 new cases in Newport News, Arlington County and Norfolk

26 new cases in Henrico County and Charlottesville

21 new cases in Loudoun County

15 new cases in Portsmouth

14 new cases in Chesterfield

13 new cases in Hampton

12 new cases in Lynchburg and Spotsylvania County

11 new cases in Suffolk and Alexandria

10 new cases in Stafford County and Prince George County

9 new cases in Henry County, Danville and Emporia

8 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Hanover County, Smyth County and Fauquier County

7 new cases in Wise County

6 new cases in Rockingham County, Petersburg and Hopewell

5 new cases in Albemarle County, Washington County, Manassas, Floyd County, Lee County, Wythe County and Campbell County

4 new cases in Franklin, Bedford County, Amherst County and Richmond County

3 new cases in Roanoke, York County, Appomattox County, Fredericksburg, Bristol, Dinwiddie County, Franklin County and Poquoson

2 new cases in Greensville County, Culpeper County, Augusta County, Winchester, Pulaski County, Southampton County, Caroline County, Orange County, Goochland County, Brunswick County, Madison County, Sussex County, Fluvanna County, Warren County, Botetourt County and Colonial Heights

1 new case in Martinsville, James City County, Patrick County, Carroll County, Essex County, Grayson County, Williamsburg, Frederick County, Bland County, Manassas Park, Scott County, Halifax County, Tazewell County, Lancaster County, King William County, Surry County, Dickenson County, Salem, Shenandoah County, Clarke County, Waynesboro, Nelson County, Northumberland County, Rockbridge County, Buena Vista, Lexington and Roanoke County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,692,025 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.