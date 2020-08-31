Virginia sees 847 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 120,594 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of August 31, Virginia is now reporting 120,594 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Monday’s total of 120,594 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 119,747 cases.

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,692,025 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.