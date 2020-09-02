77ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 927 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 122,542 statewide

There are now 2,641 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 2, Virginia is now reporting 122,542 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s total of 122,542 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 121,615 cases.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,734,390 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

