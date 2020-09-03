Virginia sees 1,126 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 123,668 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 3, Virginia is now reporting 123,668 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Thursday’s total of 123,668 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 122,542 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,749,089 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.