Virginia sees 1,111 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 124,779 statewide

Published: September 4, 2020, 10:03 am Updated: September 4, 2020, 11:03 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 4, Virginia is now reporting 124,779 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Friday’s total of 124,779 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 123,668 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,111 new cases reported on Sept. 4:

106 new cases in Montgomery County

69 new cases in Fairfax County and Loudoun County

61 new cases in Prince William County

38 new cases in Newport News

36 new cases in Harrisonburg

32 new cases in Virginia Beach

31 new cases in Henrico County

28 new cases in Chesapeake

26 new cases in Charlottesville

25 new cases in Richmond City

24 new cases in Chesterfield County

23 new cases in Radford, Alexandria, Lynchburg and Mecklenburg County

21 new cases in Roanoke County

20 new cases in Pittsylvania County

18 new cases in Norfolk and Arlington County

17 new cases in Bedford County, Danville and Rockingham County

15 new cases in Stafford County

14 new cases in Hampton and Hanover County

13 new cases in Isle of Wight County

12 new cases in Suffolk and Roanoke County

11 new cases in Portsmouth and Franklin City

10 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Henry County, Franklin County and Petersburg

9 new cases in Bland County

8 new cases in Carroll County

7 new cases in Washington County, Wythe County, Albermarle County, Smyth County, Manassas, Wise County and Augusta County

6 new cases in Fauquier County, Amherst County, York County and Middlesex County

5 new cases in Prince George County, James City County and Lee County

4 new cases in Dinwiddie County, Essex County, Winchester, Salem, Culpeper County, Brunswick County and Martinsville

3 new cases in Surry County, Pulaski County, Northumberland County, Patrick County, Halifax County, Buckingham County, Grayson County, Greensville County, Lancaster County, Powhatan County and Fairfax City

2 new cases in Louisa County, Sussex County, Tazewell County, New Kent County, Orange County, Russell County, Giles County, Page County and Rappahannock County

1 new case in Southampton County, Caroline County, Charlotte County, Prince Edward County, Frederick County, Appomattox County, Waynesboro, Nottoway County, King George County, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Williamsburg, Manassas Park, Alleghany county, Shenandoah County, Dickenson County, Lunenburg County, Staunton, Cumberland County, Amelia County, Hopewell, Buena Vista and Bristol

Warren County is now reporting two fewer cases while Richmond County is reporting one fewer case. The Virginia Department of Health has previously told 10 News that numbers on the website are preliminary, and changes of this nature are due to inaccurate residency information that was later corrected.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,765,213 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.