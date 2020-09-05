Virginia sees 948 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 125,727 statewide

Published: September 5, 2020, 10:07 am Updated: September 5, 2020, 10:26 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 5, Virginia is now reporting 125,727 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Saturday’s total of 125,727 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 124,779 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 948 new cases:

136 new cases in Fairfax County

78 new cases in Harrisonburg

62 new cases in Montgomery County

47 new cases in Richmond

40 new cases in Prince William County

27 new cases in Henry County

23 new cases in Virginia Beach

20 new cases in Loudoun County

19 new cases in Henrico County

17 new cases in Alexandria

15 new cases in Lynchburg, Roanoke, Arlington County and Carroll County

14 new cases in Radford and Suffolk

13 new cases in Norfolk and Grayson County

12 new cases in Newport News, Chesapeake and Albemarle County

11 new cases in Rockingham County, Hampton and Halifax County

10 new cases in Charlottesville, Stafford County, Smyth County and Prince George County

9 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Bedford County, Hanover County and Roanoke County

8 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Portsmouth and Spotsylvania County

7 new cases in Wise County

6 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Campbell County

5 new cases in Danville, Franklin County, Dinwiddie County, Martinsville, Lancaster County and Tazewell County

4 new cases in Manassas, Giles County, Caroline County, King George County and Hopewell

3 new cases in Franklin, Essex County, Culpepper County, Louisa County, Southampton County, Waynesboro, Manassas Park, Fredericksburg and Staunton

2 new cases in Washington County, Augusta County, Fauquier County, York County, Lee County, Brunswick County, Patrick County, Fairfax, Prince Edward County, Frederick County, Emporia, Lunenburg County, Bristol, King William County and Poquoson

1 new case in Bland County, Amherst County, James City County, Surry County, Pulaski County, Buckingham County, Powhatan County, Sussex County, New Kent County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Appomattox County, Nottoway County, Colonial Heights, Williamsburg, Cumberland County, Scott County, Botetourt County, King and Queen County, Accomack County, Nelson County, Clarke County, Floyd County and Greene County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,765,213 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.