Virginia sees 1,199 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 126,926 statewide

Published: September 6, 2020, 9:20 am Updated: September 6, 2020, 9:55 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 6, Virginia is now reporting 126,926 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Sunday’s total of 126,926 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 125,727 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,199 new cases by locality:

141 new cases in Montgomery County

107 new cases in Fairfax County

92 new cases in Prince William County

70 new cases in Harrisonburg

40 new cases in Virginia Beach

38 new cases in Henrico County

36 new cases in Richmond

33 new cases in Chesapeake

32 new cases in Loudoun County and Roanoke

29 new cases in Radford

27 new cases in Newport News

25 new cases in Prince George County

24 new cases in Alexandria

23 new cases in Danville

22 new cases in Pittsylvania County

19 new cases in Charlottesville

18 new cases in Lynchburg

14 new cases in Rockingham County, Hampton, Mecklenburg County and Spotsylvania County

12 new cases in Arlington County, Washington County and Bristol

11 new cases in Grayson County

9 new cases in Suffolk and Isle of Wight County

8 new cases n Chesterfield County, Bedford County and Hanover County

7 new cases in Albemarle County, Stafford County, Roanoke County, Caroline County, Fauquier County, Frederick County and Salem

6 new cases in Smyth County, Portsmouth and Petersburg

5 new cases in Henry County, Wise County, Martinsville, Franklin, Louisa County, Manassas Park, Lee County, James City County and Fluvanna County

4 new cases in Halifax County, Campbell County, Dinwiddie County, Fredericksburg, York County, Scott County, Botetourt County, Winchester, Northumberland County, Greensville County, Goochland County and Richmond County

3 new cases in Carroll County, Norfolk, Franklin County, Tazewell County, Manassas, Hopewell, Essex County, Culpeper County, Augusta County, Amherst County, Sussex County, King and Queen County, Greene County, Orange County, Madison County and Norton

2 new cases in Wythe County, Giles County, Staunton, Brunswick County, Emporia, Poquoson, Bland County, Appomattox County, Floyd County, Alleghany County and Dickenson County

1 new case in Southampton county, Waynesboro, Patrick County, King William County, Surry County, Pulaski County, New Kent County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Accomack County, Nelson County, Page County, Amelia County, Westmoreland County, Galax, Gloucester County, Covington and Warren County

Fairfax and Colonial Heights have decreased by one case

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,783,802 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.