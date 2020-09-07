Virginia sees 645 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 127,571 statewide

Published: September 7, 2020, 9:21 am Updated: September 7, 2020, 10:28 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 7, Virginia is now reporting 127,571 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Monday’s total of 127,571 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 126,926 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 645 new cases in Virginia:

72 new cases in Fairfax County

58 new cases in Harrisonburg

49 new cases in Norfolk

38 new cases in Roanoke City

36 new cases in Prince William County

25 new cases in Loudoun County

18 new cases in Richmond City and Smyth County

15 new cases in Montgomery County

14 new cases in Chesapeake

13 new cases in Hanover County

12 new cases in Rockingham County

11 new cases in Henrico County, Alexandria, Lynchburg, Grayson County and Roanoke County

10 new cases in Washington County, Bristol and Stafford County

9 new cases in Newport News

8 new cases in Arlington County and Fauquier County

7 new cases in Radford, Danville, Spotsylvania County and Albemarle County

6 new cases in Salem, Botetourt County ad Franklin County

5 new cases in Suffolk, Chesterfield County, Wise County and Franklin City

4 new cases in Bedford County, James City County, Carroll County, Manassas, Southampton County and Charlotte County

3 new cases in Virginia Beach, Isle of Wight County, Frederick County, Portsmouth and Amelia County

2 new cases in Charlottesville, Petersburg, Henry County, Manassas Park, Lee County, Campbell County, York County, Winchester, Greensville County, Culpeper County, Amherst County, Wythe County, Waynesboro, Surry County, Covington, Clarke County and Shenandoah County

1 new case in Pittsylvania County, Hampton, Mecklenburg County, Martinsville, Fluvanna County, Halifax County, Fredericksburg, Richmond County, Tazewell County, Essex County, Sussex County, King and Queen County, Orange County, Giles County, Emporia, Appomattox County, King William County, Pulaski County, Russell County, Nelson County, Galax, Gloucester County, Warren County, King George County, Prince Edward County, Buckingham County, Cumberland County, Rappahannock County, Craig County and Buchanan County

Caroline County and Augusta County have decreased by one case

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,809,545 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.