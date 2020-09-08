Virginia sees 836 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 128,407 statewide

Published: September 8, 2020, 9:51 am Updated: September 8, 2020, 10:47 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 8, Virginia is now reporting 128,407 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Tuesday’s total of 128,407 marks an increase from Monday’s total of 127,571 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 836 new cases in Virginia:

143 new cases in Harrisonburg

80 new cases in Fairfax County

51 new cases in Prince William County

43 new cases in Chesterfield County

40 new cases in Loudoun County

38 new cases in Henrico County

31 new cases in Montgomery County

26 new cases in Rockingham County

23 new cases in Richmond and Portsmouth

22 new cases in Hampton

16 new cases in Chesapeake, Alexandria and Arlington County

15 new cases in Suffolk

14 new cases in Smyth County and Hanover County

13 new cases in Newport News and Spotsylvania County

11 new cases in Pittsylvania County

8 new cases in Charlottesville and Halifax County

7 new cases in Prince Edward County and Brunswick County

6 new cases in Washington County, Danville, Frederick County and Tazewell County

5 new cases in Stafford County, Fauquier County, James City County, Amelia County, Petersburg, Culpeper County and Caroline County

4 new cases in Norfolk, Southampton County, York County, Shenandoah County, Mecklenburg County, King William County and Dinwiddie County

3 new cases in Albemarle County, Carroll County, Sussex County, Russell County, Staunton, Rockbridge County and Augusta County

2 new cases in Grayson County, Salem, Franklin County, Bedford County, Charlotte County, Isle of Wight County, Greensville Count, Floyd County, Lancaster County and Nottoway County

1 new case in Roanoke City, Bristol, Wise County, Franklin City, Virginia Beach, Henry County, Lee County, Campbell County, Waynesboro, Clarke County, Martinsville, Fluvanna County, Fredericksburg, Richmond County, King and Queen County, Gloucester County, King George County, Rappahannock County, Scott County, Goochland County, Hopewell, Greene County, Norton, Poquoson, New Kent County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Middlesex County, Lexington, Charles City County and Colonial Heights

Manassas has decreased by one case

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,817,347 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.