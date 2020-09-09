Virginia sees 882 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 129,289 statewide

Published: September 9, 2020, 9:10 am Updated: September 9, 2020, 9:50 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 9, Virginia is now reporting 129,289 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s total of 129,289 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 128,407 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 882 new cases in Virginia:

78 new cases in Virginia Beach

60 new cases in Prince William County

58 new cases in Montgomery County

53 new cases in Harrisonburg

42 new cases in Fairfax County

40 new cases in Chesterfield County

39 new cases in Prince George County

28 new cases in Henrico County

24 new cases in Lynchburg

23 new cases in Arlington County

22 new cases in Richmond and Charlottesville

21 new cases in Spotsylvania County

20 new cases in Chesapeake

19 new cases in Alexandria

15 new cases in Portsmouth and Stafford County

14 new cases in Halifax County and Fredericksburg

13 new cases in Fauquier County

12 new cases in Rockingham County

11 new cases in Hanover County and Augusta County

10 new cases in Loudoun County, Hampton, Suffolk and Danville

8 new cases in Norfolk, Mecklenburg County, Isle of Wight County and Pulaski County

7 new cases in Radford

6 new cases in Newport News, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Manassas

5 new cases in Petersburg, Dinwiddie County, Albemarle County, Staunton, Bedford County, Henry County and Manassas Park

4 new cases in Campbell County and Orange County

3 new cases in Smyth County, James City County, Amelia County, Sussex County, Franklin County, Greensville County, Floyd County, Bristol, Franklin City, Wythe County, Surry County, Essex County and Dickenson County

2 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Tazewell County, Carroll County, Lee County, Waynesboro, Martinsville, King George County, Goochland County and Amherst County

1 new case in Brunswick County, Frederick County, Southampton County, King William County, Grayson County, Salem, Lancaster County, Nottoway County, Wise County, Fluvanna County, Richmond County, King and Queen County, Gloucester County, Scott County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Charles City County, Colonial Heights, Warren County, Buckingham County, Northumberland County, Madison County, Lunenburg County, Williamsburg, Buena Vista and Fairfax

Culpeper County, Green County and Botetourt County and decreased by one case

Caroline County decreased by two cases

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,817,347 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.