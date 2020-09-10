Virginia sees 1,236 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 130,525 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 10, Virginia is now reporting 130,525 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Thursday’s total of 130,525 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 129,289 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 1,236 new cases in Virginia:
- 122 new cases in Hanover County
- 105 new cases in Fairfax County
- 68 new cases in Prince William County
- 67 new cases in Montgomery County
- 54 new cases in Chesterfield County and Loudoun County
- 53 new cases in Henrico County
- 47 new cases in Harrisonburg
- 40 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 32 new cases in Norfolk
- 26 new cases in Hampton and Spotsylvania County
- 25 new cases in Chesapeake
- 22 new cases in Richmond and Newport News
- 21 new case in Rockingham County
- 17 new cases in Roanoke and Henry County
- 15 new cases in Suffolk and Lynchburg
- 14 new cases in Charlottesville and Stafford County
- 13 new cases in Portsmouth and Radford
- 12 new cases in Alexandria and Danville
- 11 new cases in Smyth County, Pittsylvania County and Prince George County
- 10 new cases in Augusta County, Isle of Wight County and Roanoke County
- 9 new cases in Albemarle County and Bedford County
- 8 new cases in Arlington County and Southampton County
- 7 new cases in Halifax County, Franklin and Goochland County
- 6 new cases in Salem, Wise County, Manassas Park and Buckingham County
- 5 new cases in Petersburg, York County, Franklin County, Floyd County, Gloucester County, Wythe County and Essex County
- 4 new cases in Tazewell County, Culpeper County, Caroline County, King William County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Lee County, Waynesboro, Botetourt County and Buchanan County
- 3 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Sussex County, Greensville County, Lancaster County, Martinsville, King George County, Hopewell, Surry County and Williamsburg
- 2 new cases in Brunswick County, Dinwiddie County, Carroll County, Staunton, Bristol, Fluvanna COunty, Scott County, Lexington, Charles City County, Colonial Heights, Winchester, Giles County, Appomattox County, Pulaski County, Warren County, Alleghany County, Westmoreland County and Manassas
- 1 new case in Prince Edward County, Washington County, Amelia County, Rockbridge County, Grayson County, Nottoway County, Greene County, New Kent County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Amherst County, Orange County, Emporia, Nelson County, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Dickenson County and Patrick County
- Bland County has decreased by one case
- Fredericksburg has decreased by two cases
As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,844,727 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.