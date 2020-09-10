Virginia sees 1,236 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 130,525 statewide

Published: September 10, 2020, 9:48 am Updated: September 10, 2020, 10:29 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 10, Virginia is now reporting 130,525 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Thursday’s total of 130,525 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 129,289 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,236 new cases in Virginia:

122 new cases in Hanover County

105 new cases in Fairfax County

68 new cases in Prince William County

67 new cases in Montgomery County

54 new cases in Chesterfield County and Loudoun County

53 new cases in Henrico County

47 new cases in Harrisonburg

40 new cases in Virginia Beach

32 new cases in Norfolk

26 new cases in Hampton and Spotsylvania County

25 new cases in Chesapeake

22 new cases in Richmond and Newport News

21 new case in Rockingham County

17 new cases in Roanoke and Henry County

15 new cases in Suffolk and Lynchburg

14 new cases in Charlottesville and Stafford County

13 new cases in Portsmouth and Radford

12 new cases in Alexandria and Danville

11 new cases in Smyth County, Pittsylvania County and Prince George County

10 new cases in Augusta County, Isle of Wight County and Roanoke County

9 new cases in Albemarle County and Bedford County

8 new cases in Arlington County and Southampton County

7 new cases in Halifax County, Franklin and Goochland County

6 new cases in Salem, Wise County, Manassas Park and Buckingham County

5 new cases in Petersburg, York County, Franklin County, Floyd County, Gloucester County, Wythe County and Essex County

4 new cases in Tazewell County, Culpeper County, Caroline County, King William County, Russell County, Charlotte County, Lee County, Waynesboro, Botetourt County and Buchanan County

3 new cases in Mecklenburg County, Sussex County, Greensville County, Lancaster County, Martinsville, King George County, Hopewell, Surry County and Williamsburg

2 new cases in Brunswick County, Dinwiddie County, Carroll County, Staunton, Bristol, Fluvanna COunty, Scott County, Lexington, Charles City County, Colonial Heights, Winchester, Giles County, Appomattox County, Pulaski County, Warren County, Alleghany County, Westmoreland County and Manassas

1 new case in Prince Edward County, Washington County, Amelia County, Rockbridge County, Grayson County, Nottoway County, Greene County, New Kent County, Accomack County, Powhatan County, Amherst County, Orange County, Emporia, Nelson County, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Dickenson County and Patrick County

Bland County has decreased by one case

Fredericksburg has decreased by two cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,844,727 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.