Virginia sees 874 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 133,814 statewide

Published: September 13, 2020, 9:56 am Updated: September 13, 2020, 10:09 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 13, Virginia is now reporting 133,814 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Sunday’s total of 133,814 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 132,940 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 874 new cases:

106 new cases in Fairfax County

57 new cases in Prince William County

54 new cases in Montgomery County

40 new cases in Chesterfield County

37 new cases in Henrico County

34 new cases in Loudoun County

32 new cases in Virginia Beach

26 new cases in Richmond

25 new cases in Suffolk and Newport News

22 new cases in Hanover County

19 new cases in Chesapeake

18 new cases in Portsmouth, Smyth County and Grayson County

17 new cases in Norfolk and Arlington County

16 new cases in Danville

12 new cases in Stafford County and Halifax County

11 new cases in Lynchburg

9 new cases in Charlottesville, Spotsylvania County, Albemarle County, Franklin and Manassas

8 new cases in Rockingham County, Washington County, Alexandria, Hampton and Roanoke

7 new cases in Radford, Fauquier County, Bristol and Culpeper County

6 new cases in Campbell County, Roanoke County, Southampton County and Mecklenburg County

5 new cases in Harrisonburg, Pittsylvania County, Bedford County, Caroline County, Lancaster County and Goochland County

4 new cases in Amherst County, Frederick County and Brunswick County

3 new cases in Pulaski County, York County, Floyd County, Carroll County, Isle of Wight County, Wise County, Fredericksburg, Russell County, Salem, Botetourt County, Buchanan County, Poquoson, New Kent County and Orange County

2 new cases in Augusta County, Winchester, Tazewell County, Waynesboro, Shenandoah County, King George County, Warren County, Richmond County, Essex County, Scott County and Williamsburg

1 new case in James City County, Staunton, Prince Edward County, Gloucester County, Powhatan County, Page County, King William County, Colonial Heights, Wythe County, Appomattox County, King and Queen County, Galax, Westmoreland County, Accomack County, Fairfax and Falls Church

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,896,778 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.