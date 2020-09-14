Virginia sees 757 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 134,571 statewide

Published: September 14, 2020, 9:32 am Updated: September 14, 2020, 9:57 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 14, Virginia is now reporting 134,571 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Monday’s total of 134,571 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 133,814 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 757 new cases across Virginia on Monday:

92 new cases in Montgomery County

59 new cases in Southampton County

57 new cases in Fairfax County

36 new cases in Harrisonburg

34 new cases in Hanover County

31 new cases in Henrico County

29 new cases in Virginia Beach

23 new cases in Prince William County

19 new cases in Richmond and Chesapeake

18 new cases in Chesterfield County and Roanoke

16 new cases in Rockingham County

14 new cases in Arlington County and Charlottesville

13 new cases in Newport News

12 new cases in Lynchburg

11 new cases in Danville, Stafford County and Alexandria

9 new cases in Hampton and Lancaster County

8 new cases in Radford and Roanoke County

7 new cases in Suffolk, Pulaski County, Petersburg and Sussex County

6 new cases in Loudoun County, Augusta County, James City County and Franklin County

5 new cases in Washington County, Isle of Wight County and Staunton

4 new cases in Smyth County, Norfolk, Franklin City, Culpeper County, Salem, Henry County, Greensville County and Martinsville

3 new cases in Halifax County, Spotsylvania County, Albemarle County, Manassas, Fauquier County, Floyd County, Gloucester County, Page County, Westmoreland County, Prince George County and Hopewell

2 new cases in Grayson County, Bedford County, Goochland County, Amherst County, Frederick County, Wise County, Orange County, Waynesboro, Wythe County, Appomattox County, Accomack County, Louisa County, Northumberland County, Giles County, Madison County, Mathews County, Alleghany County

1 new case in Bristol, Campbell County, Mecklenburg County, Brunswick County, York County, Carroll County, Fredericksburg, New Kent County, Winchester, Shenandoah County, Warren County, Prince Edward County, Galax, Fairfax, Middlesex County, Fluvanna County, Lee County, Manassas Park, Lunenburg County, Rappahannock County, Emporia, Craig County and Greene County

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,910,247 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.