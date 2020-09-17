Virginia sees 1,101 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 137,460 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 17, Virginia is now reporting 137,460 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Thursday’s total of 137,460 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 136,359 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,937,867 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.