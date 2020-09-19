Virginia sees 953 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 139,655 statewide

Published: September 19, 2020, 9:26 am Updated: September 19, 2020, 10:05 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 19, Virginia is now reporting 139,655 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturday’s total of 139,655 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 138,702 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 953 new cases:

114 new cases in Fairfax County

61 new cases in Prince William County

55 new cases in Roanoke

42 new cases in Montgomery County and Henrico County

34 new cases in Richmond

27 new cases in Charlottesville

24 new cases in Virginia Beach and Middlesex County

23 new cases in Lynchburg

22 new cases in Chesterfield County

20 new cases in Newport News

19 new cases in Stafford County

18 new cases in Loudoun County and Portsmouth

17 new cases in Albemarle County and Fluvanna County

16 new cases in Arlington County

15 new cases in Harrisonburg and Chesapeake

14 new cases in Hanover County and Washington County

13 new cases in Alexandria

12 new cases in Rockingham County and Franklin County

10 new cases in Roanoke County and Bedford County

9 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Prince George County and Sussex County

8 new cases in Appomattox County and Tazewell County

7 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Hampton, Dinwiddie County and Petersburg

6 new cases in Radford, Augusta County, James City County and Carroll County

5 new cases in Pulaski County, Henry County, Frederick County, Smyth County, Giles County, Lancaster County, Campbell County and Buchanan County

4 new cases in Suffolk, Southampton County, Orange County and Fauquier County

3 new cases in Nottoway County, Prince Edward County, Pittsylvania County, Amherst County, Culpeper County, Powhatan County, Martinsville, Hopewell, Wythe County, Surry County, York County, Warren County, Brunswick County, Lee County and Wise County

2 new cases in Norfolk, Northumberland County, Halifax County, King William County, Williamsburg, Manassas Park, Scott County, Franklin, Grayson County, Louisa County, Richmond County, Salem, Floyd County, Amelia County, Dickenson County and Mecklenburg County

1 new case in Staunton, Buckingham County, Bristol, Goochland County, Winchester, Page County, Fredericksburg, Fairfax County, Rappahannock County, Rockbridge County, Greensville County, Gloucester County, Madison County, Shenandoah County, Emporia, Botetourt County, Charles City County, New Kent County, Lunenburg County, Greene County and Caroline County

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,007,323 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.