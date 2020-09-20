Virginia sees 856 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 140,511 statewide

Published: September 20, 2020, 10:03 am Updated: September 20, 2020, 10:12 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 20, Virginia is now reporting 140,511 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Sunday’s total of 140,511 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 139,655 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 856 new cases:

104 new cases in Fairfax County

66 new cases in Prince William County

45 new cases in Montgomery County and Henrico County

38 new cases in Harrisonburg

34 new cases in Chesterfield County

27 new cases in Richmond

24 new cases in Virginia Beach

23 new cases in Charlottesville and Loudoun County

22 new cases in Norfolk

20 new cases in Albemarle County

16 new cases in Newport News

15 new cases in Rockingham County

14 new cases in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Chesapeake

13 new cases in Pittsylvania County and Danville

12 new cases in Alexandria, Roanoke County, Hampton and Manassas

10 new cases in Hanover County and Henry County

8 new cases in Fluvanna County and Southampton County

7 new cases in Stafford County, Franklin County, Frederick County, Fauquier County and Halifax County

6 new cases in Bedford County, Spotsylvania County, Carroll County, Staunton and Botetourt County

5 new cases in Arlington County, Pulaski County and York County

4 new cases in Portsmouth, Dinwiddie County, James City County, Buchanan County, Suffolk, Orange County, Richmond County and King and Queen County

3 new cases in Washington County, Radford, Lancaster County, Culpeper County, Williamsburg, Winchester, Rockbridge County, Greene County, Caroline County and Lexington

2 new cases in Middlesex County, Tazewell County, Isle of Wight County, Augusta County, Smyth County, Campbell County, Nottoway County, Prince Edward County, Amherst County, Powhatan County, Brunswick County, Lee County, King William County, Salem, Page County, Fredericksburg, Gloucester County, Russell County, Patrick County, Westmoreland County, Mathews County and Colonial Heights

1 new case in Prince George County, Sussex County, Petersburg, Hopewell, Wythe County, Northumberland County, Scott County, Dickenson County, Mecklenburg County, Goochland County, Greensville County, Shenandoah County, Charles City County, Lunenburg County, Essex County and Charlotte County

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,023,267 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.