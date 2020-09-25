Virginia sees 941 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 144,433 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of September 25, Virginia is now reporting 144,433 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Friday’s total of 144,433 marks an increase from Thursday’s total of 143,492 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the day’s 941 new cases:

123 new cases in Fairfax County

68 new cases in Prince William County

62 new cases in Montgomery County

46 new cases in Chesterfield County

42 new cases in Virginia Beach

35 new cases in Suffolk

28 new cases in Henrico County

27 new cases in Loudoun County

25 new cases in Charlottesville

21 new cases in Hanover County

20 new cases in Arlington County

19 new cases in Norfolk, Lynchburg and Alexandria

18 new cases in Albemarle County and Roanoke County

17 new cases in Richmond and Mecklenburg County

16 new cases in Roanoke

14 new cases in Harrisonburg and Stafford County

11 new cases in Newport News and Rockingham County

10 new cases in Franklin

9 new cases in Chesapeake, Pittsylvania County, Bedford County and Prince George County

8 new cases in Manassas, Frederick County, Portsmouth and Russell County

7 new cases in Henry County and Mathews County

6 new cases in Danville, Halifax County and Radford

5 new cases in Fauquier County, Isle of Wight County, Northumberland County and Goochland County

4 new cases in Franklin County, Botetourt County, Augusta County, Westmoreland County, Hopewell, Bristol and New Kent County

3 new cases in Hampton, Carroll County, James City County, Richmond County, Washington County, Greene County, Smyth County, Lee County, Wythe County, Scott County, Appomattox County, Manassas Park, Floyd County and Accomack County

2 new cases in Southampton County, Culpeper County, Rockbridge County, Lexington, Amherst County, Brunswick County, King William County, Fredericksburg, Patrick County, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Dickenson County, Greensville County, Wise County, Waynesboro and Covington

1 new case in Fluvanna County, Staunton, Dinwiddie County, Buchanan County, Lancaster County, Winchester, Middlesex County, Tazewell County, Campbell County, Nottoway County, Prince Edward County, Page County, Gloucester County, Sussex County, Shenandoah County, Martinsville, Grayson County, Louisa County, Clarke County, Highland County, Alleghany County and King George County

Williamsburg, Powhatan County, Fairfax, Poquoson and Bland County each are reporting one fewer case. This is due to incorrect address information being reported to VDH.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 2,119,729 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.